FIL Ltd Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 19.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 721,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Logitech International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Logitech International by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

