FIL Ltd Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 121,132 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 122.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $267,927,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $756,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $136.55.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.