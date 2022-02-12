FIL Ltd Has $18.87 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 71.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333,822 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.30 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

