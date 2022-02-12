Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Down 1.6%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26. 168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Get Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDWM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.