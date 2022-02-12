Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Down 1.6%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.86. 7,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

