Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Down to $233.80

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $233.80, but opened at $222.91. Ferrari shares last traded at $226.86, with a volume of 1,451 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.48.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

