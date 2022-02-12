Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($209.60) to £140 ($189.32) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,794.33.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.39.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

