Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$5.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.75-$5.95 EPS.

FRT stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,617. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

