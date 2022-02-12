FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

