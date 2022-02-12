FAT Brands Inc (FATBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 1st

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

