FAT Brands Inc (FATBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 1st

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

