Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$700.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC started coverage on Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $713.75.

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $517.59 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $363.48 and a one year high of $550.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.25 and a 200 day moving average of $447.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

