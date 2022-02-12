F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $239.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of FFIV opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,321 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

