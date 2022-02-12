Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45. 69,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 146,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Excelsior Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Excelsior Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$118.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.07.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

