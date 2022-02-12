Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Shares of EPM stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 million, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 985,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

