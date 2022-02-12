EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $23.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $464.17 million, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.10.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 68,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 391,210 shares of company stock worth $5,671,977 and sold 23,836 shares worth $383,259. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

