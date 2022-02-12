Everipedia Market Cap Hits $91.53 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $91.53 million and $5.14 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.67 or 0.06837660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00180900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00047088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048976 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,445,776 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

