Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 103,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

EVRG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.73. 1,967,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,681. Evergy has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

