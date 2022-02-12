Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 103,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
EVRG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.73. 1,967,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,681. Evergy has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
