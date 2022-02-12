Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,515 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 565,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 497,381 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 971,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,176,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,877 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,542,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,328,000 after acquiring an additional 223,938 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $22.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

