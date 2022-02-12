Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VTI opened at $222.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

