Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1,733.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,067 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

