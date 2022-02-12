Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 122.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 240,856 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $102,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 47.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -119.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.