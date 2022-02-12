Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 7,825 Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.81% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNRG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

RNRG opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.30.

