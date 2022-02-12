Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 7,515 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

