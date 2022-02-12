Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.82. The company has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.