Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $93.55 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.41 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

