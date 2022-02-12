Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Eventbrite updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

EB stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,363. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eventbrite by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

