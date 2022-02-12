Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Eventbrite updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
EB stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,363. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.92.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
