European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.02. 8,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 355,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $77,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

