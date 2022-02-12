Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $$79.91 during trading hours on Friday. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $79.91 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34.
Eurazeo Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eurazeo (EUZOF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.