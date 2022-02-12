Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $$79.91 during trading hours on Friday. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $79.91 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34.

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

