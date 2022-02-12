Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.23% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.52.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 52 week low of $125.37 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $412,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,160 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,461 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

