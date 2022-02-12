Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.55) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Clackson bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502 over the last 90 days.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

