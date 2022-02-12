Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.39 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

