Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$318,324.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$74.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$55.26 and a 12 month high of C$84.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.81.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

