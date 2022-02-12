Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Equifax also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.180 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.98 and its 200 day moving average is $266.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

