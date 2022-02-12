EQT’s (EQT) Buy Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

