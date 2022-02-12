EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.