EOSDT Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $10.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00044313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.26 or 0.06862115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.56 or 0.99985080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006402 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.