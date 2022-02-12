Envista (NYSE:NVST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Envista from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Envista has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

