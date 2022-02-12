Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,039.46

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.46 ($14.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($13.85). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($14.06), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.46. The company has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67.
About Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)
