Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,935 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CDK opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

