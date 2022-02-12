Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $318.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.35. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.63 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

