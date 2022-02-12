Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Novavax by 12.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $304.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.47.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

