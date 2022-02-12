Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,376 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of UDR by 66.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 93.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 276.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

