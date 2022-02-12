Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.17 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,309,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $57,699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ResMed by 901.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ResMed by 55.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,525 shares of company stock worth $12,367,153. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $243.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

