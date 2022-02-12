Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 113,162 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,971,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,568,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,992,000 after purchasing an additional 301,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after purchasing an additional 295,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

NYSE PXD opened at $230.88 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $127.81 and a 1 year high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

