Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 41.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,585,890 shares of company stock valued at $279,393,160 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

