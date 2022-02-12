ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 79.1% in January

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XNGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.