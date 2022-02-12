EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

ENS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

ENS stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EnerSys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in EnerSys by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 137,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,118,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

