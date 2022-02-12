Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 62,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 688,282 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.72.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00.
Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
