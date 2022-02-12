Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 62,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 688,282 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth $9,609,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $2,041,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enel Américas by 1,644.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $847,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

