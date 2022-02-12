Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $64.14 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.